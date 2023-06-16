Four persons get three years jail for the electrocution of wild elephant near Coimbatore

June 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore has sentenced four persons to undergo three years of imprisonment in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant in Coimbatore district in 2010.

Magistrate V.L. Santhosh awarded the punishment to T.K. John (66) of Rathinapuri, John Selvaraj (51), S. Rajenderan (41) and P. Christhudas (32) of Chadivayal on June 12, said the Forest Department on Friday.

The case pertains to the electrocution of a wild elephant near Chadivayal within the limits of the Boluvampatti Forest Range of the Coimbatore Forest Division in 2010.

According to the Forest Department, the four persons connected AC current to an electric fence around Elida Farm at Chadivayal, and a male elephant that came in contact with the fence was electrocuted.

The Department registered a wildlife offence report and booked the four men for offences under Sections 9 (prohibition of hunting) read with 52 (attempts and abetment) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The court, on completion of the trial, awarded the imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on them.

