ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons get three years jail for the electrocution of wild elephant near Coimbatore

June 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore has sentenced four persons to undergo three years of imprisonment in connection with the electrocution of a wild elephant in Coimbatore district in 2010.

Magistrate V.L. Santhosh awarded the punishment to T.K. John (66) of Rathinapuri, John Selvaraj (51), S. Rajenderan (41) and P. Christhudas (32) of Chadivayal on June 12, said the Forest Department on Friday. 

The case pertains to the electrocution of a wild elephant near Chadivayal within the limits of the Boluvampatti Forest Range of the Coimbatore Forest Division in 2010.

According to the Forest Department, the four persons connected AC current to an electric fence around Elida Farm at Chadivayal, and a male elephant that came in contact with the fence was electrocuted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department registered a wildlife offence report and booked the four men for offences under Sections 9 (prohibition of hunting) read with 52 (attempts and abetment) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. 

The court, on completion of the trial, awarded the imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on them. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US