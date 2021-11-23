Four persons arrested for murder

Coimbatore

23 November 2021 23:38 IST

The Podanur police on Tuesday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man who was accused of stealing a goat.

According to police sources, the accused were identified as Abu Thahir (28) and his brother Mohammad Ali (23), Mohammed Nazif (24) and Mohammed Ansar (24).

The accused claimed that they assaulted Sait Fakruddin (45) on Sunday night with iron rods and wooden logs after they allegedly found him stealing a goat that belonged to Abu Thahir.

Fakruddin, who served prison term in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blast case, died during treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Truck hits APW’s vehicle

A truck loaded with around 4,000 bricks hit the vehicle of an anti-poaching watcher (APW) of the Forest Department near the Thadagam valley on Tuesday.

According to the police, APW Rangasamy was at Kanuvai engaged in watching an elephant at around 5.30 p.m. when the truck hit his four-wheeler and drove off from the spot.

As the APW was inside his vehicle, he suffered minor injuries, the police said.

The truck was allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of bricks from the brick kilns in violation of the orders of the Madras High Court and Coimbatore district administration, according to the police.

The Thadagam police booked three persons, including the truck driver. Efforts to nab the accused were on, the police said.