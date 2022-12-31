ADVERTISEMENT

Four people die after crackers explode in a house

December 31, 2022 11:42 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Namakkal

The fire also spread to eight nearby houses, including four huts.

M. Sabari

Four people were killed and four sustained burns after crackers dumped in a house exploded in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, K. Thillai Kumar (35), of Mettu Street near Mohanur in Namakkal district, runs a cracker shop attached to his house and dumped crackers. He got a license to run the shop from March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023. Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday, crackers that had been dumped at his house exploded, and in the explosion, the cylinder in the house also exploded. The fire also spread to eight nearby houses, including four huts.

In the accident, Thillai Kumar, his wife T. Priya (30), his mother K. Selvi (55), and nearby resident K. Periyakka (70) succumbed to burns. Likewise, nearby residents S. Ambrish (24), BJP functionary D. Karthikeyan (27), K. Senthil Kumar (47), and C. Palaniammal (50) sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire fighters extinguished the fire after several hours of struggle. But eight houses, including four huts, were completely destroyed in the accident.

The Mohaur police are investigating further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US