Four people die after crackers explode in a house

December 31, 2022 11:42 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Namakkal

Four people were killed and four sustained burns after crackers dumped in a house exploded in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, K. Thillai Kumar (35), of Mettu Street near Mohanur in Namakkal district, runs a cracker shop attached to his house and dumped crackers. He got a license to run the shop from March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023. Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday, crackers that had been dumped at his house exploded, and in the explosion, the cylinder in the house also exploded. The fire also spread to eight nearby houses, including four huts.

In the accident, Thillai Kumar, his wife T. Priya (30), his mother K. Selvi (55), and nearby resident K. Periyakka (70) succumbed to burns. Likewise, nearby residents S. Ambrish (24), BJP functionary D. Karthikeyan (27), K. Senthil Kumar (47), and C. Palaniammal (50) sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital.

The fire fighters extinguished the fire after several hours of struggle. But eight houses, including four huts, were completely destroyed in the accident.

The Mohaur police are investigating further.

ADVERTISEMENT