Four of family found dead

July 23, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family were reportedly found dead at their residence at Kurunji Nagar in Vadavalli limits on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (34), a design engineer, Sruthi (29), a French tutor, reportedly his live-in partner, her four-year-old daughter Yukshitha and Prema (73), his mother.

The house owner Sheela had alerted the police as the house was not opened for a few days and she had sensed a foul smell emanating from inside. Police suspect financial problem to be the cause.

