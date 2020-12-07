Four of family commit suicide in Salem

Four members of a family committed suicide at their house at Ammapet here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Murugan (38) a hair stylist, wife Gokila (35), sons Vasantha Kumar (16) and Karthik (12). According to police, the couple’s eldest son Madan Kumar (20) died a few months ago due to cancer.

The family was depressed following the death of Madan Kumar, police said.

Since the family did not step out of their house after a long time, neighbours informed the police. Ammapet rushed to the spot and found all the four lying dead.

City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar, Deputy Police Commissioner M.Chandrashekaran and other senior police officials visited the scene. Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.