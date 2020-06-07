Coimbatore

Four of a family quarantined

Corporation officials on Sunday home quarantined four persons of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, after they drove from Chennai to Tiruppur allegedly without obtaining an e-pass.

The four members comprised two women aged 25 and 19, a 16-year-old boy and the baby girl, who is the daughter of the 25-year-old woman.

Corporation sources said the family reached Tiruppur in a rented car on June 3 to participate in the arrangements for a relative’s wedding scheduled later this month.

Upon receiving information, Corporation officials visited their house and pasted the house quarantine sticker outside their residence, advising them not to venture out for 28 days.

They claimed that the driver of the rented car, who dropped them off at Tiruppur, had the e-pass and that they did not possess it, for which a warning was issued to them, according to the sources.

Swab samples lifted

The swab samples of the four persons were lifted and sent to the COVID-19 testing laboratory at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

