Four of a family killed in accident

Four members of a family were killed in a road accident at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Kavya (25), a doctor practising in Krishnagiri district, had come to Udumalpet to attend a family event.

She was in the driver’s seat and her father Sakthivel (61), mother Vijayarani (54) and grandparents Ponvel (75) and Paapu (71) were the other occupants of the car. At around 3.30 p.m., the car lost control and hit the side wall of a mini bridge on Udumalpet-Tiruppur Road, the police said.

Kavya died on the spot and the others suffered severe injuries.

Sakthivel, Ponvel and Paapu died at the hospital. Vijayarani was hospitalised in Madurai and her condition was stable, the police added. The Udumalpet police registered a case and further investigations are on.