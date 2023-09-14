HamberMenu
Four of a family get two years imprisonment in cheating case in Salem

September 14, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family were sentenced to two years imprisonment each on Wednesday in a cheating case..

Thangaraj (50), a resident of Dadagapatti., ran a chit fund firm along with his wife Ponnaya (48), and sons Umasankar (26) and Mahendran (25) and collected money from local residents.

They did not return the chit amount to the customers between 2012 and 2014. Following this, more than 30 people lodged complaints with the Economic Offences Wing, which registered a case against the four.

The case trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court, and on Wednesday the court found the accused persons guilty. The court awarded them two years of imprisonment each, and also imposed ₹16.12 lakh fine on them.

