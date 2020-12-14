Four of a family from Salem convicted in emu scam

Coimbatore

They had duped 547 investors of ₹ 7.95 crore in two different scams

The special court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act cases in the city on Monday convicted four members of a family from Salem for duping 547 investors of ₹ 7.95 crore in two emu scams.

Special court judge A.S. Ravi convicted the four persons in two different cases investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Salem.

In the first case, the court awarded 10 years of imprisonment to C. Ranjithkumar (40) from Sastha Nagar near Suramangalam in Salem, his wife R. Radha (37), and her brother R. Raja (43) from Katheri in Salem.

As per the chargesheet filed by the EOW, the three persons started a company named Jai Emu Farms Pvt Ltd in May 2012 which offered two packages of emu rearing. The firm had collected ₹ 2,33,27,500 from 173 investors. The EOW registered case against the firm and the three proprietors based on a complaint lodged by K. Selvaraj from Thekkampatti near Omalur. The accused were arrested in February 2013 and a chargesheet was filed against them after two months.

Apart from sentencing the three to undergo 10 years of imprisonment, the court slapped a total fine of ₹ 1.29 crore on them, out of which ₹ 1.28 crore has to be paid as compensation to the victims.

The second case relates to cheating of 374 investors of ₹ 5,62,63,550 by Raja, his wife R. Sasikala and Ranjithkumar through their firms Abi Emu Farms and Abi Emu and Agro Farms India Pvt. Ltd that they started in May 2012. The two firms offered the same emu packages offered by Jai Emu Farms and the accused were arrested in February 2013 based on a complaint lodged by K.R. Thailan from Perumampatty. Apart from 10 years jail term, the court slapped a fine of ₹ 3.36 crore, out of which ₹ 3.35 crore should be given as compensation to the victims. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against Sasikala as she did not appear before the court to hear the conviction.