Four of a family found dead

HOSUR

07 August 2021 00:06 IST

A family of four was found dead in their house in a gated residential campus here in Mathigiri in Hosur on Friday. The bodies of Mohan (45), his wife Ramya (36), his mother Vasantha (61) and Mohan’s daughter Anmayi (10) were found dead in their house at Swarnabhoomi layout.

Police also found a suicide note attributing the decision to debts.

Speaking to The Hindu, C. Murali, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hosur said, Mohan was involved in online trading. A suicide note purportedly left by Mohan was recovered from the spot.

As of Friday evening, the bodies were being sent to Dharmapuri government medical college hospital for autopsy in the presence of a forensic expert, Mr. Murali said.

Those with suicidal tendencies are encouraged to contact the suicide helpline SNEHA – 044-2464 0050.