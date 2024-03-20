ADVERTISEMENT

Four of a family end lives in Coimbatore

March 20, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family were found dead in their residence at Selvapuram in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramachandran (54), his wife Vichithra, and daughters Sreenidhi (25) and Jayanidhi (14).

The police said that the four persons appeared to have ended their lives and a detailed investigation was under way to ascertain the reason for them to have taken the extreme step.

As per preliminary investigation, Ramachandran operated rice mills a few years ago and incurred loss in the business. After recovering from the loss, he started manufacturing caps for bottles on the same mill premises.

According to the police, his elder daughter had been studying in Canada and she came to Coimbatore, a few days ago. On Tuesday evening, the housemaid was reportedly asked not to come for work on Wednesday.

The deaths came to light when Ramachandran’s sister visited the house on Wednesday. The four persons were found lying unconscious in a room and the police were alerted about the incident.

Personnel from Selvapuram police station rushed to spot and found out that they were dead. The police shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and launched an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CONNECT WITH US