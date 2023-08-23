HamberMenu
Four of a family end life in Salem

August 23, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family were reported to have ended their life at Indira Nagar in Kannankurichi here on Wednesday. 

The police identified the victims as Sivaraman, 85, son Thilak, 38, daughter-in-law Maheswari, 35, and grandson Sai Krishanth, aged six. Thilak was a software engineer and was working from home after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Police said that neighbours knocked on the door of the house in the morning since the door was not opened and alerted Kannankurichi police. Police broke open the door and found the bodies while Sivaraman’s wife Vasantha, 75, was found lying unconscious and was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. All the four bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem. 

According to preliminary inquiry the child was unwell for many years and the family had borrowed money for treatment and was unable to repay it. Hence, it was suspected that the family could have taken the decision, the police said. A suicide note was recovered from the house.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

