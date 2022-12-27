Four of a family end life in Salem

December 27, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Four members of a family on Tuesday were reported to have end their life.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as M. Yuvaraj (41), his wife Y. Vanvizhi (32), and two daughters: Y. Nithiksha, and Y. Akshara.

Following high diabetes, insulin was administered to Nithiksha twice a day for the past two years. Meanwhile, Akshara also suffers from diabetes. On Monday afternoon, the couple and their daughters went out of their home but did not return.

Around 10 p.m., Yuvaraj's brother Sathish found a note written by Yuvaraj to his mother stating that he was unable to bear his both daughters suffering from diabetes and they are taking extreme step. Sathish lodged a complaint with the Annathanapatti police. The police alerted all police stations and searched for them.

On Tuesday afternoon, their bodies were found at the Adipalar near Mettur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. On information, Bargur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies from the river, and sent them to Anthiyur Government Hospital for a postmortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).