Four of a family die in car-van collision at Madathukulam in Tiruppur district

Published - October 09, 2024 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the car which met with an accident at Madathukulam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

The mangled remains of the car which met with an accident at Madathukulam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four members of a family travelling in a car died in a collision with a van at Madathukulam early on Wednesday. Twelve passengers of the van sustained injuries.

Thiagarajan (45), a dealer in used cars belonging to Dindigul district was returning with his family after attending the funeral of a relative at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district when his car collided with a van carrying devotees returning to Palakkad after a pilgrimage to Palani. There were 23 devotees in the van, police sources said.

While Thiagarajan (45), his wife Preethi (40), and son Jai Priyan (11), died on the spot, his mother Manonmani (65), succumbed to injuries at the Udumalpet Government Hospital. The three bodies were retrieved from the mangled car, and taken to Udumalpet Government Hospital for postmortem.

The injured passengers of the van were given first-aid treatment at the hospital. Later, they left for Palakkad. The Madathukulam police have registered a case and are investigating.

