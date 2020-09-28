Four of a family attempt to immolate themselves at Krishnagiri Collectorate

Krishnagiri

28 September 2020 22:28 IST

Four members of a family attempted self-immolation allegedly over economic distress at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The petitioner, Vinod Kumar, son of Ellamal of Sanachandiram here, was employed in a private online trading company in Hosur for the last three years. His family alleged that Vinod Kumar had roped in two other neighbours with the trading company. The company had closed down during COVID-19 lockdown. Following this, Vinod Kumar’s friends forced him to settle the outstanding dues. Their house was allegedly ransacked and robbed.

Vinod Kumar, his parents and brother arrived at the Collectorate, doused themselves with kerosene and threatened to immolate themselves. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel thwarted the attempt and removed the family from the spot.

Coimbatore Staff Reporter adds

Police personnel stopped a woman from immolating herself at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. Police said the frisking team at the Collectorate searched the belongings of Chitra (20) from Palladam and found a small can filled with petrol in her bag. Immediately, she attempted to pour it on herself. The police confiscated the can and restrained her. The woman claimed that she was married three months ago and her husband was physically assaulting her demanding dowry. However, the woman did not bring any complaint petition with her, police said. Following the incident, she was taken to the All Women Police Station (Central) at Gandhipuram and sent back with a warning. No case was registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)