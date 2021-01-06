Four of a family attempt suicide in Salem

Salem

06 January 2021 23:35 IST

Alleging that the police were harassing him in the name of inquiry, a labourer along with his wife and two children attempted to immolate themselves at the City Police Commissioner’s office at Annathanapatti here on Wednesday.

Manickaraja (30) of Pallapatti is a loadman at Leigh Bazaar area.

He is an accused in a murder case that took place in Pallapatti police station limits in 2012 and was later released on bail. The case is on trial.

On Wednesday, he went to the Commissionerate along with his wife Sumathi (25) and two girl children and attempted to immolate themselves. However, police personnel on duty thwarted their attempts. Later, senior officials met them.

Manickaraja told them that the police personnel were frequently harassing him in the name of inquiry and neighbours were blaming him for the frequent visits of the police and hence he decided to end their lives. Senior officials pacified him and assured him of an inquiry. Later, the family left the office.

Helpline

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.