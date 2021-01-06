Four of a family attempt suicide in Salem

Alleging that the police were harassing him in the name of inquiry, a labourer along with his wife and two children attempted to immolate themselves at the City Police Commissioner’s office at Annathanapatti here on Wednesday.
Manickaraja (30) of Pallapatti is a loadman at Leigh Bazaar area.
He is an accused in a murder case that took place in Pallapatti police station limits in 2012 and was later released on bail. The case is on trial.
On Wednesday, he went to the Commissionerate along with his wife Sumathi (25) and two girl children and attempted to immolate themselves. However, police personnel on duty thwarted their attempts. Later, senior officials met them.
Manickaraja told them that the police personnel were frequently harassing him in the name of inquiry and neighbours were blaming him for the frequent visits of the police and hence he decided to end their lives. Senior officials pacified him and assured him of an inquiry. Later, the family left the office.
Helpline
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath