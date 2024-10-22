ADVERTISEMENT

Four new projects announced for Namakkal

Published - October 22, 2024 07:42 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced four projects for Namakkal district and assured that all projects will be completed on time.

During the inauguration of completed projects and laying the foundation for new projects at Bommakuttaimedu, Mr. Stalin said ₹10 crore would be allotted for infrastructure development in the newly-created Namakkal Corporation. An agriculture market with a cold storage facility to store fruits and vegetables from Senthamangalam and Kolli Hills would be established and ethanol production at Mohanur Sugar Mills would be enhanced at ₹4 crore. “Tar-topped road would be laid to the Nainamalai Varadaraja Perumal Temple at ₹30 crore,” he added.

