GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four new projects announced for Namakkal

Published - October 22, 2024 07:42 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced four projects for Namakkal district and assured that all projects will be completed on time.

During the inauguration of completed projects and laying the foundation for new projects at Bommakuttaimedu, Mr. Stalin said ₹10 crore would be allotted for infrastructure development in the newly-created Namakkal Corporation. An agriculture market with a cold storage facility to store fruits and vegetables from Senthamangalam and Kolli Hills would be established and ethanol production at Mohanur Sugar Mills would be enhanced at ₹4 crore. “Tar-topped road would be laid to the Nainamalai Varadaraja Perumal Temple at ₹30 crore,” he added.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.