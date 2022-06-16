Four new COVID-19 cases in Salem district

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem district on Thursday taking the overall tally to 1,27,433. While one person was discharged, 23 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode reported three new cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,699. One person was discharged, while 13 persons continue to be under treatment.

One case was reported in Namakkal district taking the overall tally to 68,014. One person continues to be under treatment.