Four new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode district on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,32,685. A total of nine persons were under treatment.

Salem reported three new cases taking the overall tally to 1,27,409. Six persons continue to be under treatment.

No case was reported in Namakkal district while one person continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded no fresh cases and two persons were discharged on Wednesday. As of date, seven persons were currently under treatment, and a total of 59,651 persons were infected in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded one fresh case on Wednesday. The total number of infections, so far, was 36,194.