Four new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore
Coimbatore Coimbatore district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease and the district had 15 active cases. The toll remained 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.
Tiruppur district reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday. The overall toll remained 1,052 and the district had one active case.
