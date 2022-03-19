Four new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 15 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 68 active cases on Friday. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district reported one new COVID-19 case. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 13 active cases and two patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

The Nilgiris district reported three new cases. The death toll of the district remained at 226 as the Health Department did not report any new deaths. The district had 22 active cases and five patients recovered.