Coimbatore

Four mowed down by car in Bargur

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 05, 2022 21:23 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:23 IST

Four pedestrians were mowed to death by a car that ran amok here near Bargur on Friday.  The accident occurred on Chennai-Bengaluru national highway.

The victims Jegadeesan (38), Bhagyaraj (40), Kandaveeravel (45), and Sujithkumar (39) were walking along the highway, when a car that lost control rammed into them. Bhagyaraj, Kandaveeravel and Sujithkumar were killed on the spot, while Jegadeesan succumbed to injuries at the hospital. 

The car was driven by a Thanigaimalai (40), a resident of Mookandapalli in Hosur. The accused, a car driver,was driving the vehicle from Vellore to pick up passengers from Bengaluru international airport, according to the police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...