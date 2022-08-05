Coimbatore

Four mowed down by car in Bargur

Four pedestrians were mowed to death by a car that ran amok here near Bargur on Friday.  The accident occurred on Chennai-Bengaluru national highway.

The victims Jegadeesan (38), Bhagyaraj (40), Kandaveeravel (45), and Sujithkumar (39) were walking along the highway, when a car that lost control rammed into them. Bhagyaraj, Kandaveeravel and Sujithkumar were killed on the spot, while Jegadeesan succumbed to injuries at the hospital. 

The car was driven by a Thanigaimalai (40), a resident of Mookandapalli in Hosur. The accused, a car driver,was driving the vehicle from Vellore to pick up passengers from Bengaluru international airport, according to the police.


