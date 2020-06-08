Four more cases reported in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE/Salem/Erode

08 June 2020 22:44 IST

Four persons including a four-year-old boy and a nursing student of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Health Department said that a four-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother, who came to Coimbatore on a flight from Chennai on Sunday, tested positive on Monday. They said that a 19-year-old nursing student of CMCH tested positive late on Sunday.

The girl, a second year student hailing from Erode, had gone to her grandmother’s house in Tiruppur district on May 25 and returned on June 5.

Advertising

Advertising

“The student was in quarantine as she came from Tiruppur district. The students who were in the building have been shifted to another block. The building will be fumigated for four days,” said CMCH Dean P. Kalidas.

He said the student had not visited any of the wards of the hospital since she returned from Tiruppur.

The fourth person was a 70-year-old man from Podanur who travelled from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram on a train and then to Coimbatore by road.

His swab sample was collected at Walayar check-post, result of which returned positive, said the Health officials.

Meanwhile, an apartment on Dr. Ambedkar Road at Velandipalayam was declared as containment zone after one of its resident, a 55-year-old man who came from Chennai by road on June 1, contracted COVID-19.

The man reportedly stayed two days in the apartment before testing positive. His family members tested negative.

Apart from disinfecting the apartment, the Corporation deputed three persons who will be available for 24 hours for various needs of 36 persons belonging to 12 families who reside there.

As of Monday, 33 persons including those from Coimbatore, other districts and other States are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district.

Of these, 24 persons are in the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital while remaining nine are in private hospitals.

Five new cases in Salem

Meanwhile, five new positive cases were reported in Salem on Monday and the patients travelled to Salem from Maharashtra and Chennai.

As many as 47 patients, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Monday.

The patients, including six children, travelled to the district from Chennai and Maharashtra. The patients were advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

Two from Erode test positive

A man and a girl who belong to Erode district, tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals in Tiruppur and Chengalpattu on Monday.

Health department officials said the 20-year-old girl, native of Vilakethi in Modakurichi block, visited her grandmother’s house at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district 20 days ago. Recently, she complained of fever and the swab samples lifted from her tested positive. She was admitted to the Tiruppur Government Hospital.

A 40-year-old man from the Erode Corporation limits had been to Chengalpattu to visit his brother, who tested positive and was admitted to the government hospital there. The Erode man also tested positive and was admitted to the hospital at Chengalpattu. With these, the number of cases reported in the district so far is 75.