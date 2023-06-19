Four migrant workers who suffered burns near Annur die

June 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four out of five migrant workers, who suffered burns following an LPG cylinder leak in their residence near Annur on June 11, died without responding to treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Veerendro Jha (37) and Mahadev Singh (23) from Madhya Pradesh, and Dhananjay Singh (33) and Anurag Singh (28) from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Dhananjay Singh and Anurag Singh died on Friday and Veerendro Jha on Sunday. Mahadev Singh succumbed to the burns on Monday. The fifth person, T. Dharmveer (40) of Madhya Pradesh, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, they said.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the residence of the five persons, employees of an industry that manufactures automotive parts at Pillaiyappampalayam near Annur, on June 11 when they transferred LPG from a commercial cylinder to a portable stove with cylinder. As they were cooking food at the time of transferring LPG, a fire broke out and flames engulfed the small house.