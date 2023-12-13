ADVERTISEMENT

Four men lure youth using dating app, rob of cash and mobile in Coimbatore

December 13, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A youth from Tiruvannamalai was assaulted and robbed of his valuables by four men in Coimbatore, after he was invited to a place near Saravanampatti for a date through a gay dating app.

The victim, a 21-year-old youth, who was residing near Keeranatham in Coimbatore, was robbed of ₹11,000 and his mobile phone.

As per the complaint lodged by the youth, an unknown person invited him to a deserted place at Ponthottam Nagar near Saravanampatti for a date using a gay dating app. As the complainant reached the spot late  on Monday, four men surrounded him and assaulted him. He lost three teeth and suffered a head injury. The men allowed the youth to leave the place after robbing him of the cash and his mobile phone.

The victim sought treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. After being alerted by the hospital authorities, the Saravanampatti police recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case based on his complaint.

The police on Wednesday secured three suspects involved in the crime.

