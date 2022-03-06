Four medical students from Ukraine reach Namakkal

Four medical students studying in Ukraine reached Namakkal on Sunday morning following the rescue mission by the Central and State governments.

Pradeep Balasubramani from Kumarapalayam, Sabari Ramasami from Erumapatti, Sanjay Selvaraju from Vallipuram and Selvapriya Shankar from Mayiladuthurai, reached Namakkal from Delhi. Arrangements were made to send Selvapriya to Mayiladuthurai, officials said.

The students were studying at Dnipro State Medical University, near Kharkiv. According to them, it took a week to escape from Ukraine to India. On arrival at Uttar Pradesh on Indian Air Force flight, the students were taken to Tamil Nadu house in Delhi and they boarded flights to Coimbatore on Saturday. Tahsildhar Madhiazhagan received the students at the Coimbatore airport and they were dropped at their residences.

Sanjay Selvaraju, a fourth year student, said they did not receive any clear instructions from the University initially since there was no action at their place. Only recently, a two-week holiday was announced by the University. The students themselves arranged a bus to reach Romania border on February 27, he said. They were made to wait on Ukraine border for over 12 hours before crossing to Romania border. They boarded the flight to India on Friday, he said.