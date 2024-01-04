Four locations in Tiruppur in the reckoning for ‘Best Tourism Village’ 2024 Award

January 04, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Four lesser-known picturesque locations in Tiruppur district will be in the reckoning among other nominations from the State for the ‘Best Tourism Village’ Competition 2024, of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The Tourism Department in Tiruppur district has narrowed down on a rural location close to Dhali town panchayat in Udumalpet taluk, and three villages: Andiagoundanur, Kallapuram and Manupatti in Udumalpet panchayat union.

“Documentation work is in progress; the village heads will be facilitated to furnish the required information, which the State Government will forward to the Centre for the purpose of the Best Tourism Village Award,” District Tourism Officer T. Aravindkumar said.

Presence of Tirumurthi Dam close by and the salubrious clime are also being seen as advantageous factors for Tiruppur to be a strong contender in the competition.

Last year, Hullada in the Nilgiris district, and Vettaikaranpudur in Coimbatore district, both in Western region of the State, won bronze prizes. Hullada stood out for ‘Immersive Tribal Tourism’ and Vettaikaranpudur for ‘Eco and Cultural Tourism’.

In the case of Vettaikaranpudur, the weekly market where local artisans make intricate clay figurines and bamboo baskets and eco-friendly celebration of cultural festivals like kummipattu and Maasani Amman Temple celebrations had impressed the jury.

As for the four locations identified for nomination in 2024, the village heads have been vested with the responsibility of articulating the documented cultural and traditional facets of their respective villages, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

The competition was launched by Ministry of Tourism in 2023 in partnership with Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism, to showcase investible projects and opportunities in tourism and hospitality sector in the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency.

The National Tourism Policy envisages enhancing the contribution of tourism in Indian economy; creating jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in tourism sector and ensure supply of skilled work force; enhancing competitiveness of tourism sector and attract private sector investment; preserving cultural and natural resources of the country; and ensuring sustainable, responsible and inclusive development of tourism in the country.