Four laning works on three roads in Hosur begin

Four laning works of critical two-lane roads began in Hosur under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme. Road works at ₹186 crore are being undertaken in Mathigiri and Poonapalli as part of the infrastructure development of the block.

According to the administration, Hosur, Thally, Kelamangalam and Denkanikotti are among the attractive destinations for investments. In its wake, under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Scheme, two-lane roads are proposed to be converted to four-lane roads that will provide the link to the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai six-lane road.

The works include four landing of inner ring road from ESI hospital to Shishya school upto 4.850 km. The works involve road development, construction of storm water drain and parapet walls, and widening of culverts at a cumulative cost of ₹42 crore.

The works at a length of 8.10 km from Poonapalli to Velankanni school on Hosur – Thally road are being taken up at ₹66 crore. This project included storm water drains, construction of culverts among other works. The four laning in Mathigiri from Mathigiri junction to TVS industries for 11.280 km costs ₹78 crore.

The works are in tune with the inflow of investments to Hosur by way of large industries setting units here, according to Collector K.M. Sarayu, who inaugurated the works with a ground-breaking ceremony.

