Four-laning of six-km stretch of Palladam-Dharapuram road to be completed by February 2024

June 21, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The widening of the Palladam-Dharapuram Road from two-lane to four-lane to a length of six-km is expected to be completed by February, 2024.

About 25 percent of the work, which is being carried out at a cost of ₹58 crore, has been completed. “The work is progressing at a brisk pace,” a senior official said.

Alongside smoothening movement of vehicles at this stretch that is a part of the Coimbatore-Madurai Road, the expansion will also help in preventing accidents, the official said.

On its part,, the State Government has approached the Central Government for construction of bypass roads linking the national highways in Palladam, Kangeyam, Vellakovil and Tiruppur, to decongest traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand for four-laning of the Tiruppur-Kangeyam stretch is also being emphasised. Citing studies referring to Tiruppur-Avinashi Road as the most accident-prone stretch because of the continuous increase in the number of vehicles, welfare organisations have been demanding attention to its development with safety features like signboards and parking spaces on the sides.

Addressing a road safety review meeting in Tiruppur last month, Minister for Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu promised conduct of feasibility studies for construction of new bridges in Tiruppur town to decongest the traffic.

The Minister also said the two-lane road from Karur to Coimbatore will be expanded into four-lane, and that the work was under way for the four-laning of the 55-km stretch of Palladam – Vellakovil National Highway at a cost of ₹322 crore.

The Minister said road development projects were being carried out for a cumulative length of 455 km in the district at an estimated cost of ₹622 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.