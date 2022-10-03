Four land in jail for cutting birthday cake with weapon in Coimbatore

Four persons were arrested by the Variety Hall police in Coimbatore on Sunday on charges of cutting a cake using a patta kaththi (a long knife ) at a birthday celebration in a public place in the city. The youths landed in jail after a video of the celebration was circulated widely on social media.

The accused, S. Ashok Kumar (30), S. Aravindkumar (27) from Telungupalayam Pirivu at Selvapuram, T. Dineshkumar (23) from P.N. Pudur near Vadavalli and V. Parthiban (26) from M.N.G. Street at Gandhipark, were arrested for the offence under Section 25(1A) (whoever acquires, has in his possession or carries any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition in contravention of section 7 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine) of the Arms Act.

According to the police, Ashok Kumar, a salesman, has one case against him, while Dineshkumar was involved in five cases. Parthiban was earlier booked in one case.

P. Mariappan, Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Variety Hall police station, received a video of the birthday celebration on Sunday. It showed Ashok Kumar cutting a cake with a one-ft-long knife. During the investigation, the police found that the video was of the birthday celebration of Ashok Kumar in a public place at Edayar Street on the night of September 25.

The police arrested the four men late on Sunday. They were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody.