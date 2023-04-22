ADVERTISEMENT

Four lakh Muslims offer special prayers across Coimbatore on Eid-ul-Fitr

April 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

About four lakh Muslims attended prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in 40 prayer halls and 313 mosques in Coimbatore on Saturday, according to the District United Jama-ath general secretary M.I. Mohammad Ali.

Special prayer sessions were held across the district including Ukkadam, Karumbukkadai, Kottaimedu, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur and Saibaba Colony. Further, over 10,000 from 22 mosques in Mettupalayam and its surrounding areas prayed to mark the end of Ramadan month.

Those who participated in the special prayers also contributed donations to the welfare of the underprivileged, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US