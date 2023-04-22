Four lakh Muslims offer special prayers across Coimbatore on Eid-ul-Fitr

April 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

About four lakh Muslims attended prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in 40 prayer halls and 313 mosques in Coimbatore on Saturday, according to the District United Jama-ath general secretary M.I. Mohammad Ali.

Special prayer sessions were held across the district including Ukkadam, Karumbukkadai, Kottaimedu, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur and Saibaba Colony. Further, over 10,000 from 22 mosques in Mettupalayam and its surrounding areas prayed to mark the end of Ramadan month.

Those who participated in the special prayers also contributed donations to the welfare of the underprivileged, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT