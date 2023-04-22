HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four lakh Muslims offer special prayers across Coimbatore on Eid-ul-Fitr

April 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

About four lakh Muslims attended prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr in 40 prayer halls and 313 mosques in Coimbatore on Saturday, according to the District United Jama-ath general secretary M.I. Mohammad Ali.

Special prayer sessions were held across the district including Ukkadam, Karumbukkadai, Kottaimedu, Podanur, Kuniyamuthur and Saibaba Colony. Further, over 10,000 from 22 mosques in Mettupalayam and its surrounding areas prayed to mark the end of Ramadan month.

Those who participated in the special prayers also contributed donations to the welfare of the underprivileged, he stated.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.