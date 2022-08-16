Four killed in accidents on I-Day

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 16, 2022 21:46 IST

Four persons were killed in separate accidents reported in Coimbatore district on Monday.

In the first accident, two persons were killed after the two-wheeler they travelled rammed a tree on the side of the road at Angalakurichi around 1 p.m. on Monday. J. Santhoshkumar (21) from Muthugounder Layout on Uthukadu road near Pollachi and his friend A. Gunalan (19) from R.K. Nagar on Makkinampatti Road near Pollachi were killed in the accident when they were returning from Valparai. Santhoshkumar rode the motorcycle, the police said.

A 28-year-old man was killed while his friend escaped with injuries after their two-wheeler collided with a van on Thondamuthur – Poochiyur road around 3.45 p.m. on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as N. Nachimuthu, a resident of Selva Vinayagar Avenue at Malumichampatti. His friend R. Suren Raj (28) suffered injuries. The police booked van driver Panneerselvam of Panruti.

In another accident reported in Coimbatore city, a pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a private bus on Tiruchi Road near Singanallur on Monday. S. Mariammal (37), a resident of Anna Nagar near Neelikonampalayam, was killed after a bus plying between Coimbatore and Tiruppur hit her when she was walking through the side of Tiruchi Road around 7.30 p.m. The police registered a case against bus driver M. Sakaraiyan (43) of Udumalpet.

Boy electrocuted near Coimbatore

A seven-year-old boy from K.G. Chavadi near Coimbatore died on Tuesday after suffering electric shock from an immersion rod. The police said R. Hrithik from Pichanur near K.G. Chavadi died in the accident. According to the police, his grandmother kept the immersion rod in a bucket to heat water and Hrithik suffered electric shock from it around 8.30 a.m. The boy was rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Thirumalayampalayam and later to the Government Hospital, Madukkarai. He died by the time they could reach the GH, the police said. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

