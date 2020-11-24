Four killed in accident

Four persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a trench near Pallakatoor in Kodumudi on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Raghunath (41), Dhamodharan (40), his brother Krishnaswami (44), Murugaswami (50), all from Veeranampalayam. The incident happened when they were proceeding to Karur from Perundurai. According to police, the deceased were into textile business. Murugaswami was driving the car. All the four died on the spot.

Kodumudi police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the Perundurai government hospital.