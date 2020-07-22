Four killed in accident

A Tiruchi-bound container truck lost control and toppled killing four persons, including the driver and the cleaner, near Thoppur in the small hours of Wednesday. The truck carrying railway bridges from Sivadi to Tiruchi was navigating through Thoppur Ghat bend near the Anjaneyar temple, when the truck lost control.
The lorry rammed across the median into a head-on collision with a two-wheeler from the opposite side, before toppling over. The two-wheeler riders were killed on the spot.
The lorry driver Selvam (30) of Sangiliyandapuram, Tiruchi, cleaner Thangaraj (55), Vazhapadi, Salem along with the two-wheelers riders Chinnavan(55), a watchman from Nallampalli in Dharmapuri, and Ariya Gounder of Dharmapuri were killed on the spot.
Thoppur police have registered a case. The bodies were recovered and sent to Dharmapuri government medical college hospital.
