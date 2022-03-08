Four killed as mini truck rams two motorcycles near Palladam

March 08, 2022 14:18 IST

4-year-old girl, her parents among the victims

Four persons, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident as a mini-truck rammed two motorcycles near Palladam in Tiruppur district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, Brahmanayagam, 50, his wife Muthumari, 40, and their four-year-old daughter Mahakavi were travelling on a two-wheeler from Palladam to Dharapuram. On the same route, Kumaresan, 30, and his wife Anandhi, 25, were travelling in another motorcycle.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 4 a.m. as both vehicles reached Putharachal on Palladam-Dharapuram road near Kamanaickenpalayam, a mini-truck, carrying vegetables and travelling from Dharapuram to Palladam, lost control and collided with both the two-wheelers. Brahmanayagam, Muthumari, Mahakavi and Kumaresan were killed on the spot in the accident, according to the police.

Ms. Anandhi, who suffered injuries, was rushed her to Government Hospital in Palladam. The Kamanaickenpalayam police reached the spot and sent the four bodies to the GH for autopsy.

The driver of the mini-truck absconded after the accident and efforts are on to trace him.