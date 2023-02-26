Four killed as lorries collide in Tiruppur

February 26, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four persons died and five others suffered severe injuries when the lorry in which they were travelling collided with another lorry, near Muthur in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

The accident took place when 35 persons from Olapalayam panchayat near Kangeyam were returning from Kodumudi in Erode district, via Muthur, after performing ancestral rituals. The lorry with passengers toppled in the collision, said Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai.

N. Saroja (50), G. Poongodi (48), and G. Thamizharasi (17) died on the spot, and Kittusamy (45) died en route to the hospital, he said.

The severely injured Subramaniam (55), Palani (50), S. Valarmathi (26), G. Indumathi (23) and S. Gayatri (12) are undergoing treatment. Others have been admitted to various hospitals across Erode and Tiruppur districts. The condition of Subramaniam is said to be critical, the police said.

“A case has been registered against lorry driver A. Arunkumar (36) and an investigation is on. We will place a caution board and road rumble strips in this area,” said the SP.

Minister of Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited the injured at the Kangeyam Government Hospital and the families of the deceased.

CM solatium

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced ₹2 lakh each as solatium to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for those who were injured.