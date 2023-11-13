Four killed as car rams tree in Sathyamangalam

November 13, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - ERODE

Four persons were killed on the spot while one another suffered injuries after their car rammed a roadside tree at Vedachinnanur village in Sathyamangalam here in the early hours of November 13.

Police said the car with five persons, all from Bungalow Pudur, was on its way from Elur to Sathyamangalam when the accident occurred. The victims were identified as Keerthiveldurai, 28, Poovarasan, 24, Ragavan, 26, and Mayilandan, 30. The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam while the bodies were shifted to the hospital. Police are investigating.