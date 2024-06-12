Four killed, 10 injured in accident in Salem district

Four persons, including a girl, died on the spot after a private bus rammed their two-wheelers from the rear, in Sukkampatti, near Ayodhiyapattinam in Salem district on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Lakshmanan, 35, of Poovanur, a daily wage worker, was on his way with his wife Vedavalli, on a two-wheeler, to attend the wedding of a relative. In another two-wheeler, a man, a woman and a child were going towards Sukkampatti on the Salem – Tirupattur road.

Both two-wheelers were behind a lorry that had slowed down to navigate a speed breaker. At this point, a private town bus proceeding from Achankuttapatti to Salem hit both the two-wheelers, and these vehicles in turn, hit the lorry. In the impact, all the five suffered injuries. The three on board the second two-wheeler, who are yet to be identified, and Vedavalli, died on the spot while Lakshmanan suffered injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital. As many as 10 bus passengers also suffered injuries and were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

All the four bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortems. The Veeranam police have registered a case and are investigating. The accident disrupted vehicle movement on that stretch for over 30 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.