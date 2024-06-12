GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Four killed, 10 injured in accident in Salem district

Police said a private bus hit two two-wheelers, which in turn hit a lorry that was in front of them

Updated - June 12, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 04:04 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
The private bus involved in the accident that killed four people in Achanguttaipatti in Salem district on Wednesday, June 12, 2024

The private bus involved in the accident that killed four people in Achanguttaipatti in Salem district on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Four persons, including a girl, died on the spot after a private bus rammed their two-wheelers from the rear, in Sukkampatti, near Ayodhiyapattinam in Salem district on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

According to the police, Lakshmanan, 35, of Poovanur, a daily wage worker, was on his way with his wife Vedavalli, on a two-wheeler, to attend the wedding of a relative. In another two-wheeler, a man, a woman and a child were going towards Sukkampatti on the Salem – Tirupattur road.

Both two-wheelers were behind a lorry that had slowed down to navigate a speed breaker. At this point, a private town bus proceeding from Achankuttapatti to Salem hit both the two-wheelers, and these vehicles in turn, hit the lorry. In the impact, all the five suffered injuries. The three on board the second two-wheeler, who are yet to be identified, and Vedavalli, died on the spot while Lakshmanan suffered injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital. As many as 10 bus passengers also suffered injuries and were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

All the four bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortems. The Veeranam police have registered a case and are investigating. The accident disrupted vehicle movement on that stretch for over 30 minutes.

