Four injured in wall collapse in Tiruppur

Published - November 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The monsoon rain that lashed Tiruppur district has led to rise in water level in River Noyyal. The river water has inundated nearly 50 houses and left four persons injured in a wall collapse.

The river that originates in Coimbatore and runs via Tiruppur till Karur was in spate following the recent rain. Owing to the blocks in the Jammanai Odai, water entered human habitations such as Jammanai, Sangili Pallam and Thennampalayam.

At Kangeyampalayam, a wall collapsed in Adi Dravidar Colony leaving four of a family injured. Kumar (35), his wife Sasikala (32), their son Kishore (13), and daughter Keerthana (9) suffered injuries. While Kumar was discharged after treatment, others are undergoing treatment.

Owing to copious flow in Noyyal, a bridge connecting Tiruppur Rayarpuram College Road and Mangalam, known as Anaipalayam low-level bridge got submerged.

