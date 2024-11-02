GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four injured in wall collapse in Tiruppur

Published - November 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The monsoon rain that lashed Tiruppur district has led to rise in water level in River Noyyal. The river water has inundated nearly 50 houses and left four persons injured in a wall collapse.

The river that originates in Coimbatore and runs via Tiruppur till Karur was in spate following the recent rain. Owing to the blocks in the Jammanai Odai, water entered human habitations such as Jammanai, Sangili Pallam and Thennampalayam.

At Kangeyampalayam, a wall collapsed in Adi Dravidar Colony leaving four of a family injured. Kumar (35), his wife Sasikala (32), their son Kishore (13), and daughter Keerthana (9) suffered injuries. While Kumar was discharged after treatment, others are undergoing treatment.

Owing to copious flow in Noyyal, a bridge connecting Tiruppur Rayarpuram College Road and Mangalam, known as Anaipalayam low-level bridge got submerged.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.