Four industries sealed for violations at Perundurai Sipcot

September 20, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three dyeing units and a chemical manufacturing industry functioning on the Perundurai SIPCOT premises were sealed and power supply disconnected here. 

Following complaints that industries were discharging the effluents into Palatholuvu lake located near the premises, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) formed three official teams to inspect the industries from August 30 to September 7 and submit a report. The teams carried out inspections on the premises and submitted a report to the TNPCB headquarters in Chennai. Three dyeing units were found discharging untreated effluents into the lake. An order was passed to disconnect power supply to the units and seal it. 

Likewise, the chemical manufacturing unit was also found to be discharging effluents into the lake. The issue was taken up with the District Coordination Committee and the Collector, who is also the chairman of the committee, ordered disconnection of power supply to the unit. Based on the orders, power supplies were disconnected to the four units and were sealed by officials. 

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in a release asked industries to treat effluents and also take steps to prevent air pollution. The release warned that action will be taken against industries that violate the norms and asked them to adhere to the rules. 

