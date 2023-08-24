ADVERTISEMENT

Four incubatees of TBI in TNAU receive seed funding at Start-up Thiruvizha

August 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four incubatees of the Technology Business Incubator, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, who have evolved into entrepreneurs have been awarded seed funding of ₹15 lakh each under the aegis of Startup TN.

R. Subathra of M/S P.V.R Foods, Refana Shahul of M/S Myco Mushroom Hub, T. Vigneshwaran of M/S Nandha InfoTech and K. Uthayakumar of M/S Carpro Technologies were awarded the TANSIM -TANSEED 5.0 funding by T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSME, and T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, during the inaugural event of Start-up Thiruvizha in Coimbatore recently. The new entrepreneurs were felicitated by TNAU Vice- Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi.

The Tamil Nadu Startup Thiruvizha’, a two-day annual celebration of Startups and Entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu that took place at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore, promoted an equity model investment designed to extend financial support to early-stage startups. It was inaugurated through video-conference by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The Seed Fund up to ₹15 Lakh is provided with 3% equity for Green Tech, Rural Impact and Women-led Startups and up to ₹10 Lakh is extended for startups in other sectors.

