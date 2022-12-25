Four, including SSI, arrested for murder in Krishnagiri

December 25, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Four persons, including a special sub-inspector, were arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday.

According to the police, Senthilkumar (48) of Kallavi near Uthangarai was a call taxi driver. His wife Chitra (44) is a special sub-inspector (SSI) at the Singarapettai police station, and the couple have a son Jagadeshkumar (19).

In September this year, Senthilkumar went missing, and his mother lodged a missing complaint.

Meanwhile, on December 14, Jagadeshkumar and Kamalraj (37), a car driver, surrendered before the Krishnagiri court and said they murdered Senthilkumar.

During investigation, it was found that Chitra had allegedly developed a relationship with Kamalraj. Through P. Saroja Devi (37), of Bharathipuram, a co-accused, Chitra gave money to a gang to murder her husband. She made her son and Kamalraj surrender in the court to divert attention.

Based on the investigation, the police arrested Chitra, Saroja Devi, and gang members S. Vijayakumar (33) of Bharatipuram and M. Rajapandian (27) of Thoothukudi district. The police are on the lookout for two more accused in connection with the case.