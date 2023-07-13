Four, including policeman, school girl die in two accidents in Coimbatore 

July 13, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two separate road traffic accidents in Coimbatore district on Thursday evening claimed the lives of four persons, including a policeman and a school student. In the first accident, K. Raja (26), a grade II police constable from Veeranam in Salem district, and his friend K. Kanmani Priya (33), a Siddha practioner from Periyakulam in Theni district, died after the two-wheeler they travelled was rear-ended by a truck between Chinniyampalayam and Neelambur. The accident took place around 5.30 p.m. when the duo was heading towards Neelambur from Gandhipuram. The truck ran over the two persons and they died on the spot, said the police. The truck’s driver S. Balamurugan (53) of Thoothukudi was arrested by the Sulur police. In the second accident, a man and his granddaughter died after they were run over by a TNSTC bus near Periyanaickenpalayam on Thursday evening. The police said that Ramasamy (78) and his granddaughter L. Hemavarshini (14) of Veerapandi near Press Colony died in the accident. Hemavarshini’s sister L. Abhinaya (16) suffered severe injuries. The accident happened on Thursday evening when Ramasamy was heading to home with his granddaughters in a two-wheeler. The two-wheeler was hit by a TNSTC bus that ran over all the three persons. Though Ramasamy and Hemavarshini were rushed to a private hospital, they died without responding to treatment. Abhinaya suffered severe head injuries and was admitted to another private hospital where her condition remained serious late on Thursday.