Four including doctor, child test positive

A 29-year-old woman doctor, who recently got transferred to the Railway Hospital at Podanur in Coimbatore, her 10-month-old son, 58-year-old mother and 51-year-old housemaid tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore rose to six.

The four persons were in quarantine at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the results came on Sunday evening.

An official with the Health Department said that the doctor’s husband was in quarantine at a Government Hospital at Palakkad in Kerala. Her eldest son, two-year-old, was also under observation. The doctor joined the Railway Hospital, Podanur, on March 23 after she was relieved from the Railway Hospital in Erode on March 20. According to officials of Salem Division of Southern Railway, she was sent on leave immediately after she took charge at Podanur as she complained of fever. Following this, Railway Hospitals at Podanur and Erode were closed.

Meanwhile, the district administration has lifted samples from 51, who, it suspects, have come in contact with preachers from Thailand nationals and attended a meeting recently in New Delhi. According to sources, there were 80 persons from Coimbatore who had interacted with the Thais and had attended the New Delhi meeting a fortnight ago. Of those, the administration had identified and sent to home quarantine 29 persons.

Of the remaining 51, the administration had lifted samples from 43 persons. It had sent two of them to the ESI Hospital, 26 to Mettupalayam Government Hospital and 15 to Pollachi Government Hospital. Coimbatore Medical College Hospital would begin testing the samples starting Sunday night and if the results were positive, the administration would take a call on sending those to the Kings Institute in Guindy, Chennai, for further confirmation. The sources said eight of the 51 persons were still in New Delhi and the administration was taking steps to keep track of their movements.